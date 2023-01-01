Coconut curry in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve coconut curry
More about Pineapple Sol -
Pineapple Sol -
302 Colonades Way, Cary
|Chickpea Coconut Curry
|$8.00
Hearty chickpeas, rich and creamy coconut milk, an abundance of earthy and warm spices, tomatoes with fresh lime & cilantro over rice. Includes pita bread.
More about Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary - 160 E Cedar Street Suite 100
Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary - 160 E Cedar Street Suite 100
160 E Cedar Street Suite 100, Cary
|Coconut Curry Beef
|$22.00
Beef lo mein in a coconut curry sauce with bell peppers, baby corn, mushrooms, and water chestnuts. Finished with scallions, cilantro, and crispy collard greens.