Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut curry in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve coconut curry

Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol -

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chickpea Coconut Curry$8.00
Hearty chickpeas, rich and creamy coconut milk, an abundance of earthy and warm spices, tomatoes with fresh lime & cilantro over rice. Includes pita bread.
More about Pineapple Sol -
Restaurant banner

 

Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary - 160 E Cedar Street Suite 100

160 E Cedar Street Suite 100, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coconut Curry Beef$22.00
Beef lo mein in a coconut curry sauce with bell peppers, baby corn, mushrooms, and water chestnuts. Finished with scallions, cilantro, and crispy collard greens.
More about Scratch Kitchen and Taproom - Cary - 160 E Cedar Street Suite 100

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Steak Tacos

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Fajitas

Vegetable Tempura

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Mozzarella Sticks

Hot And Sour Soup

Shrimp Tempura Rolls

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (142 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (42 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (434 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston