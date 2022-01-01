Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve coleslaw

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coleslaw Pint$7.25
Coleslaw$3.95
Coleslaw Quart$12.50
More about Mookies New York Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

126 Kilmayne Dr, Cary

Avg 4.6 (2528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$2.14
House Made Sweet Buttermilk Coleslaw
Coleslaw$2.14
House Made Sweet Buttermilk Coleslaw
More about Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Coleslaw$4.00
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Coleslaw$4.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Coleslaw$3.00
Housemade coleslaw
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Brisket

Avocado Rolls

Kale Salad

Lobsters

Pretzels

Stuffed Mushrooms

California Rolls

Coconut Soup

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston