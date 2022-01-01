Corn chowder in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve corn chowder
More about Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Lobster Corn Chowder
|$7.00
Homemade with tender Maine lobster, sweet corn, potatoes, vegetables and a touch of cream. Lobster stock, Maine Lobster, carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, red peppers, brandy, corn, milk, bay leaves, thyme, cayenne, salt, pepper, roux (butter & flour), parsley, croutons.
