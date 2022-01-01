Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn chowder in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve corn chowder

Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Corn Chowder$7.00
Homemade with tender Maine lobster, sweet corn, potatoes, vegetables and a touch of cream. Lobster stock, Maine Lobster, carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, red peppers, brandy, corn, milk, bay leaves, thyme, cayenne, salt, pepper, roux (butter & flour), parsley, croutons.
Lobster Corn Chowder$7.00
Homemade with tender Maine lobster, sweet corn, potatoes, vegetables and a touch of cream. Lobster stock, Maine Lobster, carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, red peppers, brandy, corn, milk, bay leaves, thyme, cayenne, salt, pepper, roux (butter & flour), parsley, croutons.
More about Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513
Consumer pic

 

Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Cary

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp & Corn Chowder$5.50
More about Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls Cary

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Ranch Salad

Vegetable Tempura

Steamed Rice

Philly Rolls

Pork Belly

Octopus

General Tso Chicken

Turkey Burgers

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (213 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (40 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (577 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (273 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (381 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (143 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston