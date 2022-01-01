Crispy tacos in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cary restaurants that serve crispy tacos
TAPAS
Catalan Tapas Bar
4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary
Avg 4.5
(264 reviews)
Crispy Potato Taco
$3.85
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
Avg 4.8
(2985 reviews)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts Tacos
$10.50
smokey tomato jam, pickled fresnos, honey cilantro vinaigrette (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
