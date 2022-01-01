Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cuban sandwiches in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve cuban sandwiches

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary - 1195 W Chatham st

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuban Sandwich$13.49
a grilled telera roll filled with pulled pork, ham, swiss, pickles & dijon mustard
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary - 1195 W Chatham st
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tampa Bay Cuban Sandwich$17.00
Mojo pork, honey smoked ham, genoa salami, Swiss cheese, pickles & yellow mustard on grilled Cuban bread with your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

