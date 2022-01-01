Curry in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve curry
kō•än Public Table
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
|Thai Red Curry
|$32.00
Lump Crab Cake, Glazed carrots, Steamed rice, Green Beans, Mango Salad, cashews
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Panang Curry - Dinner
|$14.95
**SPICY** Green beans, bell peppers, coconut milk, Thai basil, and peanuts
|Yellow Curry - Dinner
|$14.95
Sweet potato, onions, carrots, coconut milk, Thai basil, and cashews
|Yellow Curry - Lunch
|$13.95
Sweet potato, onions, carrots, coconut milk, Thai basil, and cashews
SUSHI
kō•än
2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary
|ko•an Thai Red Curry
|$32.00
NC rotating fish, clams, mussels, prawns, green mango chutney, steamed rice, wilted greens. (GF)
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|(L) Red Curry
|$11.00
|GF Masaman Curry
|$12.95
|GF Red Curry
|$12.95
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Thai Curry
|$11.00
Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries.
Panang curry:
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman curry:
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red curry:
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or
Green curry:
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
|Japanese Curry
|$10.00
traditional Japanese cury with carrots, onions, and potatoes over rice