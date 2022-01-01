Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve curry

kō•än Public Table image

 

kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Red Curry$32.00
Lump Crab Cake, Glazed carrots, Steamed rice, Green Beans, Mango Salad, cashews
More about kō•än Public Table
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Panang Curry - Dinner$14.95
**SPICY** Green beans, bell peppers, coconut milk, Thai basil, and peanuts
Yellow Curry - Dinner$14.95
Sweet potato, onions, carrots, coconut milk, Thai basil, and cashews
Yellow Curry - Lunch$13.95
Sweet potato, onions, carrots, coconut milk, Thai basil, and cashews
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
kō•än image

SUSHI

kō•än

2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Takeout
ko•an Thai Red Curry$32.00
NC rotating fish, clams, mussels, prawns, green mango chutney, steamed rice, wilted greens. (GF)
More about kō•än
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
(L) Red Curry$11.00
GF Masaman Curry$12.95
GF Red Curry$12.95
More about Goji Bistro
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Thai Curry$11.00
Classic Thai dishes with a coconut milk base. Choose between panang, massaman, red, or green curries.
Panang curry:
Lightly sweet panang curry paste, bell peppers, green beans, kafﬁr lime leaves, and basil; or
Massaman curry:
Massaman curry paste, sweet potatoes, avocado, and cashew nuts; or
Red curry:
Red curry sauce with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, and basil; or
Green curry:
Green curry sauce with green beans, eggplant, basil, bell peppers, and bamboo shoots
Japanese Curry$10.00
traditional Japanese cury with carrots, onions, and potatoes over rice
More about Sushi at the Park

