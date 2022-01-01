Dumplings in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

Gyoza Dumplings$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
SUSHI

kō•än

2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary

Avg 4.6 (305 reviews)
Pork Dumplings$12.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, garlic, ginger, scallion, black vinegar. 4pcs
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
PORK DUMPLINGS$7.50
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
Gyoza Dumplings$5.95
Savory dumplings, steamed or fried, filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce. Vegetarian available.
Shumai Dumplings$5.95
Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce and topped with garlic
