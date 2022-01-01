Dumplings in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve dumplings
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$9.95
Fried, steamed, or pan seared dumplings and ginger sesame soy
SUSHI
kō•än
2800 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary
|Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, garlic, ginger, scallion, black vinegar. 4pcs
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|PORK DUMPLINGS
|$7.50
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Gyoza Dumplings
|$5.95
Savory dumplings, steamed or fried, filled with ground chicken, water chestnuts, mushrooms, and bamboo served with citrus soy dipping sauce. Vegetarian available.
|Shumai Dumplings
|$5.95
Classic Chinese-style steamed shrimp dumplings, served with gyoza sauce and topped with garlic