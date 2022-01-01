Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eel in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve eel

Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eel Roll$10.95
Eel inside, nori outside
Tar Eel Roll$21.45
Fried softshell crab, blue crab, and eel inside, topped with avocado, smelt roe, wasabi cream, and eel sauce
Eel Fashion Roll$18.45
Eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tar Eel Roll (deep fried)$7.00
Eel, cream cheese, and avocado prepared tempura-style, drizzled with wasabi sauce and eel sauce
Eel Roll$4.50
Eel (Unagi)$6.00
More about Sushi at the Park
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Water Eel Roll$8.50
freshwater eel and cucumber
Freshwater Eel (2p)$6.79
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

Raleigh

Apex

