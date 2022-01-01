Eel in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve eel
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Eel Roll
|$10.95
Eel inside, nori outside
|Tar Eel Roll
|$21.45
Fried softshell crab, blue crab, and eel inside, topped with avocado, smelt roe, wasabi cream, and eel sauce
|Eel Fashion Roll
|$18.45
Eel, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Tar Eel Roll (deep fried)
|$7.00
Eel, cream cheese, and avocado prepared tempura-style, drizzled with wasabi sauce and eel sauce
|Eel Roll
|$4.50
|Eel (Unagi)
|$6.00