Fish and chips in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve fish and chips
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Small Fish 'n Chips^
|$8.00
One fillet of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side.
|Large Fish 'n Chips^
|$15.00
Two fillets of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side. *Pictured is a small portion*
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Fish & Chips
|$12.99
Fresh Hand breaded white fish served with coleslaw, hushpuppies & a side of tartar sauce
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Lunch Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Our specialty! Light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar,
|Half Fish & Chips
|$11.00
Our specialty! One fillet of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Our specialty! Two fillets of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.