Fish and chips in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve fish and chips

Small Fish 'n Chips^ image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Small Fish 'n Chips^$8.00
One fillet of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side.
Large Fish 'n Chips^$15.00
Two fillets of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side. *Pictured is a small portion*
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish & Chips$12.99
Fresh Hand breaded white fish served with coleslaw, hushpuppies & a side of tartar sauce
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lunch Fish & Chips$11.00
Our specialty! Light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar,
Half Fish & Chips$11.00
Our specialty! One fillet of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
Fish & Chips$16.00
Our specialty! Two fillets of our light & flaky whitefish batter fried & served with hand-cut fries, haricot vert, tartar sauce and malt vinegar.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer battered haddock served with homemade tartar sauce, coleslaw and fries
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill

