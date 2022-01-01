Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve fish tacos

Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Taco$4.05
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Oven Roasted Fish Tacos^$9.50
Seasoned cod medallions over baby greens, citrus aioli, shaved red onion, and finished with avocado cream sauce on 3 corn tortillas. NO SIDE.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Galway Bay Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened whitefish, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce served in flour tortillas with our tangy chipotle sauce and potato croquettes.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.00
Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.00
Trio of tacos, crispy flathead fillets, chunky tomato cream, kale, corn, mayo, sriracha and fresh herbs.
More about Pineapple Sol
Hank's Downtown Dive image

TACOS

Hank's Downtown Dive

111 E Chatham St Suite A, Cary

Avg 5 (312 reviews)
Fish Tacos$3.50
N.C. redfish. citrus aioli, pickled onion
More about Hank's Downtown Dive

