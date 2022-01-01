Fish tacos in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Oven Roasted Fish Tacos^
|$9.50
Seasoned cod medallions over baby greens, citrus aioli, shaved red onion, and finished with avocado cream sauce on 3 corn tortillas. NO SIDE.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Galway Bay Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened whitefish, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce served in flour tortillas with our tangy chipotle sauce and potato croquettes.
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
More about Pineapple Sol
Pineapple Sol
302 Colonades Way, Cary
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Trio of tacos, crispy flathead fillets, chunky tomato cream, kale, corn, mayo, sriracha and fresh herbs.