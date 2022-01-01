French onion soup in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve french onion soup
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Bowl French Onion Soup^
|$7.00
House-made French Onion soup topped with French baguettes provolone cheese.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|French Onion Soup
|$6.00
A classic crock of french onion with crostini topped with melted Swiss & provolone cheeses.