French onion soup in Cary

Cary restaurants that serve french onion soup

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl French Onion Soup^$7.00
House-made French Onion soup topped with French baguettes provolone cheese.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Onion Soup$6.00
A classic crock of french onion with crostini topped with melted Swiss & provolone cheeses.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Onion Soup - Cup$4.00
Housemade french onion soup, large crouton, melted swiss
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary

Raleigh

Apex

