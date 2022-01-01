Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Cary

Cary restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Hand battered chicken, deep fried and tossed in your choice of mild, medium or hot buffalo sauce, served with lettuce and tomato. Can be served in a white wrap!
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side
More about BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

