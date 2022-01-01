Fried rice in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tasu House Fried Rice$16.95
Thai Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
GF Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Kids' Fried Rice$6.25
GF Classic Fried Rice$10.50
More about Goji Bistro
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pineapple Fried Rice$15.95
Fried Rice$11.00
Stir fried white rice with eggs, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and scallions
Fried Rice $2$2.00
More about Sushi at the Park
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Side Fried Green Rice$4.00
spicy peanut salsa, scallion (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

