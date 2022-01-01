Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fudge in
Cary
/
Cary
/
Fudge
Cary restaurants that serve fudge
Craft Public House
1040 Tryon Village Drive, Suite 601, CARY
No reviews yet
Vanilla Fudge Cake
$13.00
More about Craft Public House
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
Avg 4.8
(2985 reviews)
Chocolate Fudge Cake
$8.00
More about Tazza Kitchen - Stone Creek Village
Browse other tasty dishes in Cary
Chocolate Cake
Lo Mein Noodles
Teriyaki Chicken
Eel
Cannolis
Chai Lattes
Brisket
Fried Chicken Salad
More near Cary to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(211 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(39 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(586 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(382 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(146 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(239 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston