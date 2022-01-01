Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Goat cheese salad in Cary

Cary restaurants that serve goat cheese salad

Item pic

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Goat Cheese and Fox Farm Mushroom salad$12.50
Fox Farm Shiitaki, Maitaki and Grey Oyster mushrooms with chevre goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and Blue Sky Farm mixed greens. Served with balsamic brown mustard dressing
More about Mookies New York Deli
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Toasted Goat Cheese Salad$13.00
Fried goat cheese served over a bed of spinach with avocado, cranberries, pralines, carrots and red peppers with our green apple vinaigrette.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad$8.00
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

