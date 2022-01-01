Goat cheese salad in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve goat cheese salad
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Goat Cheese and Fox Farm Mushroom salad
|$12.50
Fox Farm Shiitaki, Maitaki and Grey Oyster mushrooms with chevre goat cheese, cherry tomatoes and Blue Sky Farm mixed greens. Served with balsamic brown mustard dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Toasted Goat Cheese Salad
|$13.00
Fried goat cheese served over a bed of spinach with avocado, cranberries, pralines, carrots and red peppers with our green apple vinaigrette.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Goat Cheese & Arugula Salad
|$8.00
roasted tomato, butter roasted pecans, roasted garlic vinaigrette (gf)