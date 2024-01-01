Greek salad in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary
Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary
319 Crossroads Boulevard, Cary
|Greek Salad
|$10.00
LIGHT, HEALTHY & FRESH!
Fresh-cut romaine-iceberg-carrot-red cabbage mixture, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing and grilled Grecian pita.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Side Greek Salad
|$6.00
Crisp romaine with pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, kalamata & green olives, tomato, red onion, feta cheese & our Greek vinaigrette.
|Greek Salad
|$9.00
Crisp romaine with pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, kalamata & green olives, tomato, red onion, feta cheese & our Greek vinaigrette.