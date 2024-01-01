Greek salad in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary

319 Crossroads Boulevard, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$10.00
LIGHT, HEALTHY & FRESH!
Fresh-cut romaine-iceberg-carrot-red cabbage mixture, tomatoes, cucumbers, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, homemade Greek vinaigrette dressing and grilled Grecian pita.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Side Greek Salad$6.00
Crisp romaine with pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, kalamata & green olives, tomato, red onion, feta cheese & our Greek vinaigrette.
Greek Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine with pepperoncini, artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, kalamata & green olives, tomato, red onion, feta cheese & our Greek vinaigrette.
