Lamb gyros in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve lamb gyros

The Original Abbey Road

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Gyro$10.99
with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita
More about The Original Abbey Road
Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary

319 Crossroads Boulevard, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Authentic Lamb Gyro$12.00
Authentic Mediterranean recipe - Unique and delicious!
House-made fresh daily, mildly spiced ground lamb and beef mixture, skewered, char-grilled and served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce
More about Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary

Raleigh

Apex

