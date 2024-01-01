Lamb gyros in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve lamb gyros
More about The Original Abbey Road
The Original Abbey Road
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Lamb Gyro
|$10.99
with lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce on a grilled pita
More about Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary
Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary
319 Crossroads Boulevard, Cary
|Authentic Lamb Gyro
|$12.00
Authentic Mediterranean recipe - Unique and delicious!
House-made fresh daily, mildly spiced ground lamb and beef mixture, skewered, char-grilled and served in warm Grecian pita with lettuce, tomatoes and cucumber sauce