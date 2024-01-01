Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Lassi in
Cary
/
Cary
/
Lassi
Cary restaurants that serve lassi
Anjappar Cary
101 Ledgestone Way, Cary
No reviews yet
Mango Lassi
$4.99
More about Anjappar Cary
Bharath Cafe
716 Slash Pine Dr, CARY
No reviews yet
Mango/Chikoo Lassi
$5.99
More about Bharath Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Cary
Boneless Wings
Thai Fried Rice
Cheese Pizza
Braised Short Ribs
Sea Urchins
Salmon Rolls
Pork Belly
Tortas
More near Cary to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.5
(40 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(281 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(63 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(779 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(312 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston