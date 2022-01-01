Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve lobsters

Lobster Buns image

 

kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Buns$17.00
Yuzu Lobster Salad, Scallions, Sambal Aioli, Sesame
More about kō•än Public Table
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$15.45
Tempura lobster tail, spicy mayo, and cucumber inside, topped with smelt roe
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fettuccini With Lobster$28.00
Fettuccini With Lobster$28.00
Fettuccini tossed with lobster, wild mushrooms and a homemade lobster cream sauce. Maine lobster meat - leg, claw and knuckle, wild mushroom mix, Scallion cream sauce, white wine, lobster base, black fettuccini
Lobster Corn Chowder$7.00
Homemade with tender Maine lobster, sweet corn, potatoes, vegetables and a touch of cream. Lobster stock, Maine Lobster, carrots, celery, onions, potatoes, red peppers, brandy, corn, milk, bay leaves, thyme, cayenne, salt, pepper, roux (butter & flour), parsley, croutons.
More about Lugano Ristorante
Item pic

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$11.95
Creamy lobster salad & cucumber inside covered with shrimp & avocado outside.
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

