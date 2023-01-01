Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Mango sticky rice in
Cary
/
Cary
/
Mango Sticky Rice
Cary restaurants that serve mango sticky rice
Thai Lotus - Cary
3450 Kildaire Farm Rd #150, Cary
No reviews yet
Mango Sticky Rice
$7.00
Sliced mango, sticky rice with coconut cream. A Thai Favorite.
More about Thai Lotus - Cary
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
Avg 4.2
(583 reviews)
Mango with Sticky Rice
$6.95
More about Sushi at the Park
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(245 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(153 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(53 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
