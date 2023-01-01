Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mango sticky rice in Cary

Cary restaurants
  Mango Sticky Rice

Cary restaurants that serve mango sticky rice

Consumer pic

 

Thai Lotus - Cary

3450 Kildaire Farm Rd #150, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Sticky Rice$7.00
Sliced mango, sticky rice with coconut cream. A Thai Favorite.
More about Thai Lotus - Cary
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mango with Sticky Rice$6.95
More about Sushi at the Park

Map

Map

