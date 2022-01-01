Meatloaf in Cary

Italian style meatloaf grilled and served on top of fried parmesan polenta cakes and seared beefsteak tomatoes. Topped with smoked mozzarella and a spicy tomato and port wine reduction. Garnished with micro basil. Meat ball mix, polenta cakes, HGO, beefsteak tomato, smoked mozzarella, spicy marinara, port wine, micro basil.

