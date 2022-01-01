Meatloaf in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve meatloaf
More about Lugano Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Meatloaf
|$21.00
Italian style meatloaf grilled and served on top of fried parmesan polenta cakes and seared beefsteak tomatoes. Topped with smoked mozzarella and a spicy tomato and port wine reduction. Garnished with micro basil. Meat ball mix, polenta cakes, HGO, beefsteak tomato, smoked mozzarella, spicy marinara, port wine, micro basil.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Meatloaf
|$16.00
Home made meatloaf topped with our Irish whiskey peppercorn gravy. Served with creamy mashed potatoes & haricot vert.