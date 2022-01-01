Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Cary
  • /
  • Mozzarella Sticks

Cary restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mozzarella Sticks$5.00
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary - 1195 W Chatham st

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.99
with marinara
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary - 1195 W Chatham st

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Turkey Reuben

Baked Mac And Cheese

Hummus

Caprese Paninis

Fish And Chips

Paninis

Salmon

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (190 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (190 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (190 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (112 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (252 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (125 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (227 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston