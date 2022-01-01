Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve mussels

Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Mussels White Sauce$10.95
Mussels sauteed in garlic, butter, & white wine sauce
Mussels Red Sauce$10.95
Mussels sauteed in spicy chorizo & bravas sauce
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
House Mussels$14.00
A full pound of delicately simmered mussels in a tomato-garlic-white wine broth. Black mussels, garlic butter, white wine, Tomato-Basil, garlic, olive oil, Parmesan blend, baguette. Gluten Free with omission of the grilled garlic baguette
House Mussels$14.00
A full pound of delicately simmered mussels in a tomato-garlic-white wine broth. Black mussels, garlic butter, white wine, Tomato-Basil, garlic, olive oil, Parmesan blend, baguette. Gluten Free with omission of the grilled garlic baguette
More about Lugano Ristorante

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Pork Belly

Avocado Rolls

Cobb Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Gyoza

Chef Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston