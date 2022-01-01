Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Cary
/
Cary
/
Octopus
Cary restaurants that serve octopus
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
Avg 4.2
(583 reviews)
Baby Octopus
$4.00
Octopus (Tako)
$6.00
More about Sushi at the Park
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
Avg 4.6
(1866 reviews)
Octopus (2p)
$6.25
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant
Raleigh
Apex
