Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve octopus

Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Octopus$4.00
Octopus (Tako)$6.00
More about Sushi at the Park
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Octopus (2p)$6.25
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Stromboli

Eel

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Teriyaki Chicken

Turkey Reuben

Avocado Rolls

Philly Rolls

Shumai

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (531 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston