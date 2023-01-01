Omelettes in Cary
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Classic Omelette
|$14.00
Our specialty omelette batter stuffed with bacon, sausage, cheddar cheese, onions, peppers & finished with tomato. Served with fresh fruit or your choice of toast
|Veggie Omelette
|$13.00
Our specialty omelette batter stuffed with spinach, mushroom, onion & cheddar cheese. Finished with hollandaise & fresh tomato. Served with fresh fruit or your choice of toast