Pancakes in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve pancakes
More about LA HORCHATERIA
LA HORCHATERIA
2261 Newhope Church rd, Raleigh
|BASIC MINI PANCAKES
|$6.00
|DULCE DE LECHE MINI PANCAKES
|$7.75
|LECHERA MINI PANCAKES
|$7.75
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Kids Pancakes
|$7.00
Served with one egg & fresh fruit.
More about Pineapple Sol
Pineapple Sol
302 Colonades Way, Cary
|Pancakes
|$12.00
Buttermilk pancakes topped with infused vanilla mascarpone, blueberries, granola crumble, and maple syrup.
|Lavender Honeycomb Pancakes
|$10.00
Fluffy pancakes topped with whipped lavender honeycomb butter and fresh seasonal berries.
|Pancakes - Kids
|$5.00
Double stacked bttermilk pancakes topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh strawberries and a drizzle of maple syrup.