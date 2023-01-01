Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pasta salad in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve pasta salad

Item pic

 

The Original Abbey Road

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pasta Salad$4.99
More about The Original Abbey Road
Banner pic

 

Famous Toastery - Cary

316 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pesto Pasta Salad$4.50
Cavatappi pasta tossed with our housemade pesto, diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese
More about Famous Toastery - Cary

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Noodle Soup

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Rolls

Shrimp Tacos

Fried Chicken Salad

Meatloaf

Coleslaw

Egg Rolls

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (462 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (174 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (272 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston