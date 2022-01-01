Pastrami reuben in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve pastrami reuben
More about Mookies New York Deli
Mookies New York Deli
1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY
|Pastrami Reuben Petite
|$14.95
|50 Corned beef/ 50 Pastrami Reuben Full
|$23.75
|Pastrami Reuben full
|$24.95
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Pastrami Reuben
|$15.00
NY style pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard aioli & coleslaw pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.