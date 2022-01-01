Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pastrami reuben in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve pastrami reuben

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pastrami Reuben Petite$14.95
50 Corned beef/ 50 Pastrami Reuben Full$23.75
Pastrami Reuben full$24.95
More about Mookies New York Deli
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pastrami Reuben$15.00
NY style pastrami, Swiss cheese, spicy mustard aioli & coleslaw pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

