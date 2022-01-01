Pork chops in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve pork chops
More about Lugano Ristorante
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Grilled Pork Chops
|$25.00
Marinated pork chops, grilled and topped with a mild parmesan/gorgonzola butter. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and a medley of sauteed vegetables. (2) 5oz. Pork chops, pork brine, parmesan/gorgonzola butter, roasted garlic demi, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables (Marinade-sugar, pepper, fennel, garlic, bay leaves, water, salt).
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Pecan Encrusted Pork Chops
|$18.00
Served over fingerling potatoes & haricot verts sautéed, topped with a spicy roasted white corn & habanero sauce and pico de gallo.