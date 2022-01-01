Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve pork chops

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Grilled Pork Chops$25.00
Marinated pork chops, grilled and topped with a mild parmesan/gorgonzola butter. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and a medley of sauteed vegetables. (2) 5oz. Pork chops, pork brine, parmesan/gorgonzola butter, roasted garlic demi, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables (Marinade-sugar, pepper, fennel, garlic, bay leaves, water, salt).
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Pecan Encrusted Pork Chops$18.00
Served over fingerling potatoes & haricot verts sautéed, topped with a spicy roasted white corn & habanero sauce and pico de gallo.
