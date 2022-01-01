Pork chops in Cary

Marinated pork chops, grilled and topped with a mild parmesan/gorgonzola butter. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and a medley of sauteed vegetables. (2) 5oz. Pork chops, pork brine, parmesan/gorgonzola butter, roasted garlic demi, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables (Marinade-sugar, pepper, fennel, garlic, bay leaves, water, salt).

