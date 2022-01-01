Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve quesadillas

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
QUESADILLA$13.00
Chicken / Cheese / Sour cream / Pico de Gallo / Guacamole / Rice or Beans
KIDS QUESADILLA$7.00
BARBACOA QUESADILLAS$17.00
Corn Tortillas / Steamed Barbacoa (short ribs) / Onions & Cilantro / Chihuahua / Avocado-Tomatillo Sauce / Radishes / Consommé
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.05
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack, wild mushrooms, onion
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Crosstown Pub & Grill image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla^$8.00
Mozzarella cheese and black bean salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Quesadilla$8.99
A black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken mix served in a flour tortilla. Comes with pico de gallo & sour cream
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
Kids' Quesadilla$6.25
More about Goji Bistro
Item pic

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quesadilla$13.85
flour tortilla / cheese / shredded chicken tinga / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema dulce / rice and beans
Quesadilla family style$39.00
Chicken tinga quesadillas, rice, beans, crema dulce , guacamole, chips and salsa.
L Quesadilla$13.85
flour tortilla / cheese / shredded chicken tinga / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema dulce / rice and beans
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.00
Choice of chicken or veggies, with shredded cheddar, corn salsa, served sour cream and mild salsa
Steak Quesadilla$12.00
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadillas*$12.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Quesadilla$11.00
Tortilla, shaved ribeye, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack, sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers / Salsa & Sour Cream
Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Muffins

Nigiri

French Fries

Squid

Turkey Reuben

Shrimp Tacos

Gyoza

Grits

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston