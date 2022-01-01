Quesadillas in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary
|QUESADILLA
|$13.00
Chicken / Cheese / Sour cream / Pico de Gallo / Guacamole / Rice or Beans
|KIDS QUESADILLA
|$7.00
|BARBACOA QUESADILLAS
|$17.00
Corn Tortillas / Steamed Barbacoa (short ribs) / Onions & Cilantro / Chihuahua / Avocado-Tomatillo Sauce / Radishes / Consommé
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
TAPAS
Catalan Tapas Bar
4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary
|Quesadilla
|$11.05
Flour tortilla, Monterey Jack, wild mushrooms, onion
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Quesadilla^
|$8.00
Mozzarella cheese and black bean salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$8.99
A black bean & corn salsa, mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken mix served in a flour tortilla. Comes with pico de gallo & sour cream
More about Goji Bistro
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|Kids' Quesadilla
|$6.25
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|Quesadilla
|$13.85
flour tortilla / cheese / shredded chicken tinga / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema dulce / rice and beans
|Quesadilla family style
|$39.00
Chicken tinga quesadillas, rice, beans, crema dulce , guacamole, chips and salsa.
|L Quesadilla
|$13.85
flour tortilla / cheese / shredded chicken tinga / pico de gallo / lettuce / crema dulce / rice and beans
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Quesadilla
|$10.00
Choice of chicken or veggies, with shredded cheddar, corn salsa, served sour cream and mild salsa
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Quesadillas*
|$12.00
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.00
Tortilla, shaved ribeye, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack, sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers / Salsa & Sour Cream
|Cheese Quesadilla
|$5.00