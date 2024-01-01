Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve rice bowls

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

154 East Chatham Street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Rice Bowl^$12.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed squash and zucchini, and shredded cheese over a bed of mexican tomato rice.
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary

319 Crossroads Boulevard, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gyro Rice Bowl$14.00
Served with white Basmati rice, grilled Gyro meat, hummus, cucumber sauce, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Feta and pepper relish optional. Healthy, Fun-To-Eat & Delicious!
More about Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary

