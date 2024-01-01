Rice bowls in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve rice bowls
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
154 East Chatham Street, Cary
|Chicken & Rice Bowl^
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, sautéed squash and zucchini, and shredded cheese over a bed of mexican tomato rice.
Greek Fiesta - Crossroads Cary
319 Crossroads Boulevard, Cary
|Gyro Rice Bowl
|$14.00
Served with white Basmati rice, grilled Gyro meat, hummus, cucumber sauce, shredded lettuce and chopped tomatoes. Feta and pepper relish optional. Healthy, Fun-To-Eat & Delicious!