Rigatoni in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve rigatoni

La Grassa Pastificio

908 NE Maynard Rd, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rigatoni$22.00
sausage, roasted peppers, pomodoro, stracciatella
More about La Grassa Pastificio
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Rigatoni Ala Bolognese$21.00
Large tube pasta tossed with our hearty meat sauce, Italian sausage and a touch of cream. Rigatoni Pasta, beef, veal, pork, pancetta, tomatoes, heavy cream, red wine, herbs, garlic, carrots, celery, onions, parsley, olive oil, Italian sausage, alfredo sauce, parmesan blend.
More about Lugano Ristorante - 1060 Darrington Dr. - Cary, NC 27513

Raleigh

Apex

