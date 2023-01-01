Salad bowl in Cary
Guasaca Arepa & Salsa Grill
9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary
|~ Grilled Chicken Bowl / Salad
|$10.75
The best Grilled Chicken in town over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|~ Steak Bowl / Salad
|$12.10
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|~ Avocado Chicken Bowl
|$10.75
Oven Roasted Chicken & Avocado all mixed together in house sauce over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl