Salmon rolls in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve salmon rolls
kō•än Public Table
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$12.00
Spicy Salmon, Japenpeño, Cucumber, Avocado,, Lime {gf}
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Salmon Roll
|$9.95
Salmon inside, nori outside
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Ultimate Salmon Roll*
|$8.00
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko.
|Smoked Salmon Roll
|$4.50
|Ultimate Salmon Roll
|$16.00
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
|Salmon Skin Roll
|$7.50
grilled salmon skin, gobo, and sprouts
|Aburi Salmon Roll
|$15.50
Shrimp temp with cucumber or crabstick inside. Salmon with sweet creamy sauce outside. Torched to caramelize.
|Salmon Roll
|$7.75
salmon