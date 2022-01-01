Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve salmon rolls

kō•än Public Table image

 

kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$12.00
Spicy Salmon, Japenpeño, Cucumber, Avocado,, Lime {gf}
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Roll$9.95
Salmon inside, nori outside
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Ultimate Salmon Roll*$8.00
Shrimp tempura, salmon, masago and cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon and tobiko.
Smoked Salmon Roll$4.50
Ultimate Salmon Roll$16.00
Item pic

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Skin Roll$7.50
grilled salmon skin, gobo, and sprouts
Aburi Salmon Roll$15.50
Shrimp temp with cucumber or crabstick inside. Salmon with sweet creamy sauce outside. Torched to caramelize.
Salmon Roll$7.75
salmon
