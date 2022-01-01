Sashimi in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve sashimi
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Sashimi
|$27.95
16 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 3 toro, 1 sweet shrimp) served with sushi rice
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Dinner Sushi and Sashimi*
|$30.95
California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi
|Yellow-Tail Sashimi
|$10.00
|Dinner Sashimi Combo*
|$31.95
15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice