Sashimi in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve sashimi

kō•än Public Table image

 

kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sashimi 2 Piece
More about kō•än Public Table
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sashimi$27.95
16 pieces of sashimi (4 tuna, 4 salmon, 4 yellowtail, 3 toro, 1 sweet shrimp) served with sushi rice
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dinner Sushi and Sashimi*$30.95
California roll, 7 pieces of nigiri and 9 pieces of sashimi
Yellow-Tail Sashimi$10.00
Dinner Sashimi Combo*$31.95
15 pieces of assorted sashimi served with sushi rice
More about Sushi at the Park
Item pic

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Sashimi (5p)$12.00
Fatty Escolor Sashimi (5p)$12.00
Snapper Sashimi (5p)$12.00
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

Raleigh

Apex

