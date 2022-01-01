Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve scallops

Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Nigiri$7.45
Scallop Bonsai Roll$17.45
Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops$35.00
Jumbo Scallops seared on iron and served over an asparagus, corn and pancetta risotto with a basil-leek reduction. Scallops, HGO, S/P, risotto, onions, asparagus, corn, pancetta, risotto compound butter, white wine, garlic, leeks, basil, butter sauce base, crab meat, spicy red pepper aioli.
More about Lugano Ristorante
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
Hibachi Scallops$18.00
More about Goji Bistro
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Scallops Roll$4.50
Scallops$8.00
More about Sushi at the Park
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop Special$6.95
Chopped scallop and green onions mixed in a spicy mayo and masago sauce. Rolled inside out.
Scallop Special$6.95
Chopped scallop and scallions mixed in a spicy mayo and masago sauce.
Scallop (2p)$6.49
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Scallops$23.00
lemon risotto, grana padano, fresh herbs (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

