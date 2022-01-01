Scallops in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve scallops
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Scallop Nigiri
|$7.45
|Scallop Bonsai Roll
|$17.45
Scallop, salmon, eel, and avocado inside, nori outside, topped with eel sauce
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lugano Ristorante
1060 Darrington Dr, Cary
|Scallops
|$35.00
Jumbo Scallops seared on iron and served over an asparagus, corn and pancetta risotto with a basil-leek reduction. Scallops, HGO, S/P, risotto, onions, asparagus, corn, pancetta, risotto compound butter, white wine, garlic, leeks, basil, butter sauce base, crab meat, spicy red pepper aioli.
RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|Hibachi Scallops
|$18.00
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Scallops Roll
|$4.50
|Scallops
|$8.00
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
|Scallop Special
|$6.95
Chopped scallop and green onions mixed in a spicy mayo and masago sauce. Rolled inside out.
|Scallop Special
|$6.95
Chopped scallop and scallions mixed in a spicy mayo and masago sauce.
|Scallop (2p)
|$6.49
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Scallops
|$23.00
lemon risotto, grana padano, fresh herbs (gf)