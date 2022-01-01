Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sea urchins in
Cary
/
Cary
/
Sea Urchins
Cary restaurants that serve sea urchins
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
Avg 4.2
(583 reviews)
Sea Urchin (Uni)
$11.95
More about Sushi at the Park
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
Avg 4.6
(1866 reviews)
Sea Urchin (1p)
$9.50
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Cary
Chicken Pitas
Macaroni Salad
Lobsters
Cookies
Fajitas
Rangoon
Chopped Salad
Vegetable Tempura
More near Cary to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Morrisville
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Apex
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.4
(130 restaurants)
Burlington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(38 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(580 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(264 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(383 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(144 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(237 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston