Shepherds pies in Cary

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Kids Shepherd's Pie
|$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
|Shepherd's Pie
|$13.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
|Lunch Shepherd's Pie
|$10.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.