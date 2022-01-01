Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shepherds pies in Cary

Cary restaurants
  Cary
  Shepherds Pies

Cary restaurants that serve shepherds pies

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Shepherd's Pie$7.00
Served with your choice of side.
Shepherd's Pie$13.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
Lunch Shepherd's Pie$10.00
A hearty beef casserole with onions, peas & carrots. Topped with freshly made mashed potatoes and broiled to a crisp finish.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shepherd’s Pie$13.00
Seasoned ground beef and lamb with gravy, peas, carrots, all topped with mashed potatoes
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill

