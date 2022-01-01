Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

Item pic

 

kō•än Public Table

2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura Roll$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado, Kanikama, Tempura Flake, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
More about kō•än Public Table
Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Goji Bistro image

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary

Avg 4.5 (1828 reviews)
Takeout
STUFF SHRIMP ROLLS$7.00
More about Goji Bistro
Sushi at the Park image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi at the Park

1163 Parkside Main St, Cary

Avg 4.2 (583 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crunchy Shrimp Roll$7.50
Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
Shrimp Wasabi Roll$7.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce
Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.00
More about Sushi at the Park
Kashin Japanese Restaurant image

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Roll$7.95
shrimp and spicy mayo
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Miso Soup

Chips And Salsa

Nigiri

Hot And Sour Soup

Coconut Soup

Italian Sandwiches

Macaroni Salad

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston