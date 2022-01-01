Shrimp rolls in Cary
kō•än Public Table
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$12.00
Cucumber, Avocado, Kanikama, Tempura Flake, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Vietnamese Shrimp Salad Rolls
|$7.50
Shrimp, romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, Thai basil, cilantro, crispy shallots, and chilled rice noodles wrapped in rice paper, served with crushed peanuts, peanut hoisin, and nuoc cham sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$14.45
Shrimp tempura and spicy mayo inside, topped with smelt roe
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct, Cary
|STUFF SHRIMP ROLLS
|$7.00
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Crunchy Shrimp Roll
|$7.50
Kani, tempura ﬂakes, masago, and spicy mayo topped with shrimp and kani
|Shrimp Wasabi Roll
|$7.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado topped with tempura flakes, kani, and wasabi sauce
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$5.00