Shrimp tacos in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
TAPAS
Catalan Tapas Bar
4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary
|Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Spiced a la plancha
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$16.75
Shrimp with tequila chipotle salsa, cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro served on flour tortilla.
|Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)
|$16.49
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions / chipotle mayo on three flour tortilla
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$12.75
Shrimp with tequila-chipotle salsa / cheese / pico de gallo / cilantro. Two soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
1140 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
3 BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, FRESH CILANTRO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.50
romesco, pickled red onion, charred pineapple, cilantro, crema (gf)