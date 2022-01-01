Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Taco$6.50
Spiced a la plancha
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Item pic

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos (3)$16.75
Shrimp with tequila chipotle salsa, cheese, pico de gallo, cilantro served on flour tortilla.
Tempura Shrimp Tacos (3)$16.49
Negra Modelo beer battered shrimp / pickled onions / chipotle mayo on three flour tortilla
Shrimp Tacos (2)$12.75
Shrimp with tequila-chipotle salsa / cheese / pico de gallo / cilantro. Two soft flour tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

1140 Parkside Main St, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
3 BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, FRESH CILANTRO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.50
romesco, pickled red onion, charred pineapple, cilantro, crema (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

