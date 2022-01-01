Sliders in Cary
TAPAS
Catalan Tapas Bar
4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary
|Mojo Pork Sliders
|$9.85
In-house marinated and braised, brioche buns
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$8.99
Made with the same beef as our Beatle Burgers, just a bit smaller with American cheese and pickle
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Pub Sliders
|$14.00
Whiskey chicken salad, Guinness braised brisket with horseradish sauce and corned beef with spicy mustard.