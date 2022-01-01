Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Cary

Cary restaurants that serve sliders

PIZZA

La Farm Bakery

4248 NW CARY PARKWAY, Cary

Avg 4.5 (4435 reviews)
Takeout
Slider Buns - 6pk$6.99
More about La Farm Bakery
TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Mojo Pork Sliders$9.85
In-house marinated and braised, brioche buns
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheeseburger Sliders$8.99
Made with the same beef as our Beatle Burgers, just a bit smaller with American cheese and pickle
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pub Sliders$14.00
Whiskey chicken salad, Guinness braised brisket with horseradish sauce and corned beef with spicy mustard.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Woody's Beef Sliders*$10.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

