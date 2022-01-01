Steak bowls in Cary

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Totopos Street Food And Tequila image

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
L Fajita bowl steak$10.99
Steak / fajita veggies / rice / pico de gallo / guacamole / mix greens
Fajita Bowl Steak$15.75
Steak, Fajita veggies, Rice, Pico de gallo , guacamole, mix greens
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
Item pic

 

Guasaca

9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
~ Steak Bowl / Salad$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
~ Steak Super Bowl$11.75
Combine Grilled Steak, your choice of Guasaca or Portobello Mushrooms over Spinach with Cauliflower Rice, Quinoa, and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together
More about Guasaca

