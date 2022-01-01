Steak bowls in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve steak bowls
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|L Fajita bowl steak
|$10.99
Steak / fajita veggies / rice / pico de gallo / guacamole / mix greens
|Fajita Bowl Steak
|$15.75
Steak, Fajita veggies, Rice, Pico de gallo , guacamole, mix greens
Guasaca
9918 Chapel Hill Rd suite 103, Cary
|~ Steak Bowl / Salad
|$11.50
Best Grilled Steak over Lettuce or Rice Bed, Fillings of your choice, and your favorite Sauce. All deliciously put together in a Bowl
|~ Steak Super Bowl
|$11.75
Combine Grilled Steak, your choice of Guasaca or Portobello Mushrooms over Spinach with Cauliflower Rice, Quinoa, and your preferred fillings and sauce all deliciously put together