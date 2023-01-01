Stew in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve stew
Cilantro Indian Cafe -
107 Edinburgh S Dr, Suite 107, Cary
|Spinach & Lentil Stew
|$17.00
Lentils, Potaotes, And Spinach Cooked Together With A Special Blend Of Spices . Served With Rice & Naan.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant - Cary, NC
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Beef & Guinness Stew
|$13.00
Traditional Irish stew with a hint of Guinness, tender chunks of beef, potato & garden vegetables.