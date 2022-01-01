Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary image

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.99
1.49 upcharge with entree
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Pure Juicery Bar - Cary image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES

Pure Juicery Bar - Cary

716 Slash Pine Dr, Cary

Avg 4.7 (601 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Pure Juicery Bar - Cary
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
Waffle cut sweet potatoes with sugar
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
Tribeca Tavern image

HAMBURGERS

Tribeca Tavern

500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary

Avg 4.1 (2540 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
More about Tribeca Tavern
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
Crispy seasoned sweet potato fries served with sriracha mayo sauce.
More about Pineapple Sol

