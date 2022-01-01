Sweet potato fries in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.99
1.49 upcharge with entree
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • FRENCH FRIES
Pure Juicery Bar - Cary
716 Slash Pine Dr, Cary
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
Waffle cut sweet potatoes with sugar
HAMBURGERS
Tribeca Tavern
500 Ledgestone Way, Cary, NC, USA, Cary
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00