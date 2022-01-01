Tacos in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve tacos
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary
|TACO DEL CHEF
|$17.00
Blue Corn Tortilla / Italian Sausage / Bacon / Tropical Pico / Jalapeno / Blue Cheese / Arugula / Radish
|KID SIDE TACO
|$3.00
|KIDS TACO
|$7.00
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
TAPAS
Catalan Tapas Bar
4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary
|Fried Fish Taco
|$4.05
|Steak Taco
|$5.50
spiced skirt steak, chimi
|Shrimp Taco
|$6.50
Spiced a la plancha
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Crosstown Pub & Grill
140 E Chatham street, Cary
|Chori-Pollo Tacos^
|$9.50
chorizo pork and grilled chicken topped with diced onion and cilantro on 3 corn tortillas w/ your choice of red or green salsa (no side)
|Oven Roasted Fish Tacos^
|$9.50
Seasoned cod medallions over baby greens, citrus aioli, shaved red onion, and finished with avocado cream sauce on 3 corn tortillas. NO SIDE.
|Chorizo Tacos^
|$9.50
chorizo pork topped with mozzarella cheese, diced onion and cilantro on 3 corn tortillas w/ your choice of red or green salsa (no side)
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
1195 W Chatham st, cary
|Mahi Tacos
|$9.49
marinated then grilled to perfection on 3 flour tortillas topped with coleslaw and spicy pineapple salsa
|Pork Tacos
|$8.99
shredded pork on a flour tortilla topped with cilantro, onions & served with a side of salsa verde and a lime wedge
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
1979 High House Rd, Cary
|Galway Bay Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Blackened whitefish, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce served in flour tortillas with our tangy chipotle sauce and potato croquettes.
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
TACOS
Totopos Street Food And Tequila
1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary
|Tacos Al Pastor (2)
|$11.50
Adobo-marinated pork shoulder / grilled pineapple / cilantro / onions. Two blue corn tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
|Beef tacos (2)
|$11.50
Ground beef, Lettuce, pico de gallo, mix cheeses, sour cream, flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
|Tacos de Pescado (2)
|$12.99
Blackened grilled catch of the day, mango salsa, cabbage served on flour tortilla.
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
RallyPoint Sport Grill
837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary
|Steak Tacos
|$15.00
|Not a Taco Salad
|$15.00
Impossible meat, mixed greens, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
|Woody's Tacos
|$12.00
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Buffalo Brothers Cary
1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
|Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
1140 Parkside Main St, Cary
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
3 BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, FRESH CILANTRO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
More about Pineapple Sol
Pineapple Sol
302 Colonades Way, Cary
|Cali Tacos
|$12.00
Trio of tortillas, coated cauiliflower, kale and corn slaw, smoky jalapeno aioli, pickled peppers and a hint of lime.
|Fish Tacos
|$12.00
Trio of tacos, crispy flathead fillets, chunky tomato cream, kale, corn, mayo, sriracha and fresh herbs.
More about Hank's Downtown Dive
TACOS
Hank's Downtown Dive
111 E Chatham St Suite A, Cary
|Brisket Taco
|$4.50
Sliced brisket, crispy shallots, cotija Hank's sauce
|Roast Veggie Taco
|$3.50
Roasted acorn squash, celery root, molé, peanuts
|Fish Tacos
|$3.50
N.C. redfish. citrus aioli, pickled onion
More about Tazza Kitchen
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Tazza Kitchen
600 Ledgestone Way, Cary
|Beef Short Rib Tacos
|$11.50
wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)
|Mixed Tacos
Mix any two tacos for the average price.
|Braised Pork Tacos
|$10.00
avocado salsa verde, green pico de gallo (gf)