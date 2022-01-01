Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve tacos

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila image

 

Gonza Tacos Y Tequila

525 New Waverly Pl #104, Cary

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO DEL CHEF$17.00
Blue Corn Tortilla / Italian Sausage / Bacon / Tropical Pico / Jalapeno / Blue Cheese / Arugula / Radish
KID SIDE TACO$3.00
KIDS TACO$7.00
More about Gonza Tacos Y Tequila
Catalan Tapas Bar image

TAPAS

Catalan Tapas Bar

4214 NW Cary Parkway, Cary

Avg 4.5 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Fish Taco$4.05
Steak Taco$5.50
spiced skirt steak, chimi
Shrimp Taco$6.50
Spiced a la plancha
More about Catalan Tapas Bar
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Crosstown Pub & Grill

140 E Chatham street, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1818 reviews)
Takeout
Chori-Pollo Tacos^$9.50
chorizo pork and grilled chicken topped with diced onion and cilantro on 3 corn tortillas w/ your choice of red or green salsa (no side)
Oven Roasted Fish Tacos^$9.50
Seasoned cod medallions over baby greens, citrus aioli, shaved red onion, and finished with avocado cream sauce on 3 corn tortillas. NO SIDE.
Chorizo Tacos^$9.50
chorizo pork topped with mozzarella cheese, diced onion and cilantro on 3 corn tortillas w/ your choice of red or green salsa (no side)
More about Crosstown Pub & Grill
Item pic

 

Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary

1195 W Chatham st, cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi Tacos$9.49
marinated then grilled to perfection on 3 flour tortillas topped with coleslaw and spicy pineapple salsa
Pork Tacos$8.99
shredded pork on a flour tortilla topped with cilantro, onions & served with a side of salsa verde and a lime wedge
More about Abbey Road Tavern & Grill Cary
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Galway Bay Fish Tacos$15.00
Blackened whitefish, avocado, pico de gallo & lettuce served in flour tortillas with our tangy chipotle sauce and potato croquettes.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Item pic

TACOS

Totopos Street Food And Tequila

1388 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1537 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tacos Al Pastor (2)$11.50
Adobo-marinated pork shoulder / grilled pineapple / cilantro / onions. Two blue corn tortilla tacos served with rice and beans
Beef tacos (2)$11.50
Ground beef, Lettuce, pico de gallo, mix cheeses, sour cream, flour tortilla. Served with rice and beans.
Tacos de Pescado (2)$12.99
Blackened grilled catch of the day, mango salsa, cabbage served on flour tortilla.
More about Totopos Street Food And Tequila
RallyPoint Sport Grill image

SALADS • BBQ • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

RallyPoint Sport Grill

837 Bass Pro Lane, Cary

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Steak Tacos$15.00
Not a Taco Salad$15.00
Impossible meat, mixed greens, shredded cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, salsa, sour cream, and guacamole
More about RallyPoint Sport Grill
Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill

8322 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary

Avg 4.3 (1144 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$13.00
Woody's Tacos$12.00
More about Woody's Sports Tavern & Grill
Buffalo Brothers Cary image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Buffalo Brothers Cary

1289 KILDAIRE FARM RD, CARY

Avg 4.1 (418 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$12.00
Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips
More about Buffalo Brothers Cary
The Agency Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Agency Kitchen & Bar

1140 Parkside Main St, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Tacos$12.00
3 BLACKENED SHRIMP TACOS SERVED ON FLOUR TORTILLAS, FRESH CILANTRO, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, AND CILANTRO CREMA
More about The Agency Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Pineapple Sol

302 Colonades Way, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Tacos$12.00
Trio of tortillas, coated cauiliflower, kale and corn slaw, smoky jalapeno aioli, pickled peppers and a hint of lime.
Fish Tacos$12.00
Trio of tacos, crispy flathead fillets, chunky tomato cream, kale, corn, mayo, sriracha and fresh herbs.
More about Pineapple Sol
Hank's Downtown Dive image

TACOS

Hank's Downtown Dive

111 E Chatham St Suite A, Cary

Avg 5 (312 reviews)
Brisket Taco$4.50
Sliced brisket, crispy shallots, cotija Hank's sauce
Roast Veggie Taco$3.50
Roasted acorn squash, celery root, molé, peanuts
Fish Tacos$3.50
N.C. redfish. citrus aioli, pickled onion
More about Hank's Downtown Dive
Tazza Kitchen image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Tazza Kitchen

600 Ledgestone Way, Cary

Avg 4.8 (2985 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Rib Tacos$11.50
wood oven braised beef, tomatillo chipotle salsa, queso fresco, cilantro lime onion slaw (gf)
Mixed Tacos
Mix any two tacos for the average price.
Braised Pork Tacos$10.00
avocado salsa verde, green pico de gallo (gf)
More about Tazza Kitchen

