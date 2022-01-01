Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey reuben in Cary

Go
Cary restaurants
Toast

Cary restaurants that serve turkey reuben

Mookies New York Deli image

 

Mookies New York Deli

1010 Tryon Village Drive Suite 705, CARY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben Full$19.50
Turkey Reuben Petite$10.50
More about Mookies New York Deli
Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Reuben$15.00
Turkey, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut & thousand island dressing pressed between grilled rye with your choice of side.
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Cary

Steamed Rice

Shumai

Ceviche

Bread Pudding

Pancakes

Baked Mac And Cheese

Pad Thai

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Cary to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Chapel Hill

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Morrisville

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.4 (108 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.1 (32 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (490 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (314 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston