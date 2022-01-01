Vegetable tempura in Cary
Cary restaurants that serve vegetable tempura
Tasu Asian Bistro
525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary
|Chicken & Vegetable Tempura
|$8.95
Tempura fried chicken and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
|Vegetable Tempura
|$8.95
Tempura fried vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
|Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura
|$8.95
Tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
SUSHI
Kashin Japanese Restaurant
309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY
|Vegetable Tempura Dinner
|$16.00
Tempura deep fried assortment of vegetables with tempura sauce. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
|Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
|$7.00