Vegetable tempura in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve vegetable tempura

Tasu Asian Bistro image

 

Tasu Asian Bistro

525 New Waverly PL Suite 103, Cary

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken & Vegetable Tempura$8.95
Tempura fried chicken and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
Vegetable Tempura$8.95
Tempura fried vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$8.95
Tempura fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura dipping sauce
More about Tasu Asian Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

Kashin Japanese Restaurant

309 Crossroads Blvd, CARY

Avg 4.6 (1866 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegetable Tempura Dinner$16.00
Tempura deep fried assortment of vegetables with tempura sauce. Served with side of miso soup, a salad with ginger dressing and steamed white rice.
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer$7.00
More about Kashin Japanese Restaurant

