Veggie rolls in
Cary
/
Cary
/
Veggie Rolls
Cary restaurants that serve veggie rolls
kō•än Public Table
2800 Renaissance Park Place, Cary
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$9.00
Marinated Tofu, Carrot, Cucumber, Avocado, Sesame
More about kō•än Public Table
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi at the Park
1163 Parkside Main St, Cary
Avg 4.2
(583 reviews)
Veggie Roll
$4.50
More about Sushi at the Park
