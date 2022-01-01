Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Cary

Cary restaurants
Cary restaurants that serve wedge salad

Lugano Ristorante image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lugano Ristorante

1060 Darrington Dr, Cary

Avg 4.4 (1737 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Wedge Salad$9.00
A wedge of crisp iceberg lettuce topped with our homemade blue cheese dressing, crispy bacon, diced tomatoes and red onion. Iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, bacon, tomatoes, red onions.
More about Lugano Ristorante
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

1979 High House Rd, Cary

Avg 4.6 (1128 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Blue Cheese Wedge Salad$11.00
Iceberg Wedge lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, bacon bits & tomato finished with blue cheese crumbles. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Salmon, or Steak for added flavor!
More about Doherty's Irish Pub & Restaurant

