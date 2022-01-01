Go
Toast

Casa Amado

Metro Detroit's newest taqueria located in Berkley featuring flavorful, authentic tacos made with the freshest ingredients.

2705 Coolidge Hwy

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nothin but the Dawg$3.00
Griddled Dearborn Ham hot dog.
Plain.
Kid and adult favorite.
Vegan Sonoran Dawg$6.00
Green Chiles, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Roasted Green Chile Sauce, Toasted Bun.
Vegan + Vegetarian
Chips + Salsas$6.00
Roasted tomatillo salsa + chipotle-arbol salsa with fresh fried corn tortillas chips
Side of Guacamole$5.00
Mashed Avocados, Cilantro, Lime, Green Chile
Salsa Rojo/Red 3.25oz$1.00
Chipotle-Arbol Salsa
Sonoran Atomic Dawg$6.00
Bacon, Green Chiles, Pickled Onion, Jalapeno, Mayo, Toasted Bun
Birria Trio$13.00
Its here! Casa Amado's take on birria! Yes, our beef birria is slowly braised in a light chile broth until fork tender, then placed in a warmed corn tortilla with griddled melty cheese.
Plus the birria consommé.
Each dinner has 3 birria tacos and the consommé.
Limited quantitates. No modifications. Consomme has onions and cilantro.
Guacamole & Chips$7.00
Ripe mashed avocado, green chile, fresh lime, cilantro and fresh fried corn tortilla chips.
Cilantro Rice$3.00
Cilantro rice made with fresh herbs, garlic and peppers.
Serves 1-2
Whole Black Beans$3.00
Whole black beans, slowly simmered with spices until tender.
Serves 1-2
See full menu

Location

2705 Coolidge Hwy

Berkley MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Original Mr Kabob - Berkley

No reviews yet

At Mr. Kabob Xpress, our ingredients are prepared fresh daily. A Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest, and we are dedicated to providing healthy options for our patrons. We offer many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. Stop by and taste why our family of restaurants have been named to many "best of" lists and have been featured on Local 4 Detroit, Fox 2 Detroit, Thrillist, Eater and more.

Bagger Dave's Tavern

No reviews yet

Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!

Detroit Wing Company (Florida)

No reviews yet

Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.

Crispelli's Catering

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston