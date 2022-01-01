Casa Amado
Metro Detroit's newest taqueria located in Berkley featuring flavorful, authentic tacos made with the freshest ingredients.
2705 Coolidge Hwy
Popular Items
Location
2705 Coolidge Hwy
Berkley MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Original Mr Kabob - Berkley
At Mr. Kabob Xpress, our ingredients are prepared fresh daily. A Mediterranean diet is considered one of the healthiest, and we are dedicated to providing healthy options for our patrons. We offer many vegetarian, vegan, and gluten free options. Stop by and taste why our family of restaurants have been named to many "best of" lists and have been featured on Local 4 Detroit, Fox 2 Detroit, Thrillist, Eater and more.
Bagger Dave's Tavern
Tavern - Specializing in Fresh Crafted Burgers, Craft Beer, and Custom Cocktails!
Detroit Wing Company (Florida)
Fresh Wings, Homemade Sauces.
Crispelli's Catering
Come in and enjoy!!